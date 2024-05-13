GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

Ms. Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said

Published - May 13, 2024 12:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal during a press conference. File

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal during a press conference. File | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff misbehaved with her, police officials said. Police has not yet received a formal complaint.

Ms. Maliwal also made PCR calls after the alleged verbal spat, officials said. The two calls were made at 10 a.m., they said. A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the Chief Minister's residence after that.

There was no immediate reaction from either the Chief Minister's residence or from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

