GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Delhi CM aide ‘misbehaved’ with Maliwal: AAP; arrest the guilty: BJP

Kejriwal has taken note of incident, will take action: Sanjay Singh; this is India, where war was fought over disrespect to a woman: Shivraj Chouhan

Published - May 15, 2024 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Up in arms: BJP and Congress councillors stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, inside the MCD House, on Tuesday.

Up in arms: BJP and Congress councillors stage a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, inside the MCD House, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar had “misbehaved” with party MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal a day earlier and that Mr. Kejriwal will take “strict action” in the matter.

Mr. Singh’s statement comes a day after the Delhi police said that they had received a call on Monday from a woman who identified herself as Ms. Maliwal and alleged physical assault by one of the Chief Minister’s aides.

No police complaint regarding the incident has been received so far, the police said on Tuesday.

Attacking Mr. Kejriwal over the incident, former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, while addressing a poll rally in Delhi, “This is India where the Mahabharata war was fought because of disrespect towards a woman [Draupadi].”

The party’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, demanded that the guilty be arrested immediately.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Singh said the former DCW chairperson had arrived at the Chief Minister’s official residence to meet Mr. Kejriwal. While she was waiting, Mr. Bibhav misbehaved with her.

“This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the matter,” the senior AAP leader said.

‘NCW chief concerned’

Expressing concern about Ms. Maliwal’s safety, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a post on X, urged the former DCW chief to report the matter to the police.

When reached for comment, Ms. Maliwal did not respond.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) witnessed ruckus over the alleged assault on the former DCW chief.

Councillors of the BJP and the Congress stormed the well of the House and demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation, following which the Mayor adjourned the proceedings.

BJP poll blitz

While addressing a public event in Naveen Shahdara for the party’s North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, the former M.P. Chief Minister urged women to vote for the BJP.

He said, “If the women of Delhi seek to benefit from the women empowerment schemes, such as those in Madhya Pradesh and other BJP-ruled States, then they must choose a BJP government first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Delhi Assembly.”

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / politics (general) / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.