Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing LIVE updates | SC to pronounce verdict on Delhi Chief Minister's bail plea

The Supreme Court of India on May 10 will pronounce its verdict Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court had on May 7 deferred its order. A two-judge Bench of Justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta had heard arguments on the question of interim bail even as Mr. Kejriwal was remanded for the sixth time to judicial custody, till May 20, by the trial judge.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 9 said the legal team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised strong objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing interim bail for him in the Supreme Court. The party said a complaint has been lodged with the Supreme Court’s registry denouncing the ED’s affidavit as a “blatant disregard of legal procedures”, considering that the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court on May 10.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody.