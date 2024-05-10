GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arvind Kejriwal bail hearing LIVE updates | SC to pronounce verdict on Delhi Chief Minister's bail plea

AAP said the legal team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised strong objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing interim bail for him in the Supreme Court.

Updated - May 10, 2024 11:10 am IST

Published - May 10, 2024 10:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India on May 10 will pronounce its verdict Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam

The Supreme Court had on May 7 deferred its order. A two-judge Bench of Justices Khanna and Dipankar Datta had heard arguments on the question of interim bail even as Mr. Kejriwal was remanded for the sixth time to judicial custody, till May 20, by the trial judge.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on May 9 said the legal team of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has raised strong objection to the affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposing interim bail for him in the Supreme Court. The party said a complaint has been lodged with the Supreme Court’s registry denouncing the ED’s affidavit as a “blatant disregard of legal procedures”, considering that the matter is already slated for a final decision in the top court on May 10.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 21. Currently, he is in Tihar Jail and is under judicial custody. 

Follow the updates here:
  • May 10, 2024 11:03
    SC to pronounce verdict today

  • May 10, 2024 10:53
    AAP lodges complaint about ED’s affidavit opposing bail to Kejriwal

    AAP condemns ED's objection to Arvind Kejriwal's bail, citing lack of evidence and political bias in arrest during elections.

