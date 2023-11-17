Tamil Nadu government will release revised textile policy soon, says Minister

November 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu government will declare a revised textile policy soon, said R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, in Coimbatore on November 17, 2023.

Speaking at the inaugural of the second edition of the conference on technical textiles, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Department of Textiles, he said the aim was to make Tamil Nadu a leader in textiles.

The government will consider giving thrust to technical textiles at the PM MITRA park at Virudhunagar. The Tamil Nadu government has announced mini textile parks and textile city in Chennai and formed a scientific committee to address the issue of safe disposal of salts at common effluent treatment plants. An integrated textile park is coming up near Salem, and the Tamil Nadu has urged the Union government to approve it under the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP), he said.

The Minister later told reporters the revised textile policy would encourage units with less than ₹50 crore turnover in the manmade fibre (MMF) sector. Government orders have been issued to start 10 mini textile parks and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch them soon. The integrated park near Salem, when approved by the Centre, would be a solution to the textile processing industries in Salem.

Secretary to the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Dharmendra Pratap Yadav said the government had created a technical textiles cell and would conduct a focused workshop in the next couple of months connecting the centres of excellence for technical textiles with the entrepreneurs. “The government wants to create an advisory group and have a networking platform for technical textiles,” he said. The State would focus on developing synthetic yarn and fabric making units.

According to M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Textiles, while the textile industry is concerned about the impact of economic slowdown, industries that are producing innovative products are having a market.

K. Sunitha, secretary of textiles, Andhra Pradesh, urged the entrepreneurs to explore setting shop in that State as it had abundant land.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu, G.R. Gopikumar, Convenor of Textiles Panel, CII- Tamil Nadu, and A. Sakthivel, chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, also spoke.