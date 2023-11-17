HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu government will release revised textile policy soon, says Minister

The revised textile policy will encourage units with less than ₹50 crore turnover in the manmade fibre sector, says Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi

November 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi (third left) at a conference on technical textiles organised in Coimbatore city on Friday by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department of Textiles, Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi (third left) at a conference on technical textiles organised in Coimbatore city on Friday by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Department of Textiles, Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Tamil Nadu government will declare a revised textile policy soon, said R. Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, in Coimbatore on November 17, 2023.

Speaking at the inaugural of the second edition of the conference on technical textiles, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Department of Textiles, he said the aim was to make Tamil Nadu a leader in textiles.

The government will consider giving thrust to technical textiles at the PM MITRA park at Virudhunagar. The Tamil Nadu government has announced mini textile parks and textile city in Chennai and formed a scientific committee to address the issue of safe disposal of salts at common effluent treatment plants. An integrated textile park is coming up near Salem, and the Tamil Nadu has urged the Union government to approve it under the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP), he said.

ALSO READ
Plan to set up design and incubation centre for textile sector under way, says Stalin

The Minister later told reporters the revised textile policy would encourage units with less than ₹50 crore turnover in the manmade fibre (MMF) sector. Government orders have been issued to start 10 mini textile parks and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would launch them soon. The integrated park near Salem, when approved by the Centre, would be a solution to the textile processing industries in Salem.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu aims to become a leader in technical textile production, says Minister 

Secretary to the Department of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Dharmendra Pratap Yadav said the government had created a technical textiles cell and would conduct a focused workshop in the next couple of months connecting the centres of excellence for technical textiles with the entrepreneurs. “The government wants to create an advisory group and have a networking platform for technical textiles,” he said. The State would focus on developing synthetic yarn and fabric making units.

According to M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Textiles, while the textile industry is concerned about the impact of economic slowdown, industries that are producing innovative products are having a market.

K. Sunitha, secretary of textiles, Andhra Pradesh, urged the entrepreneurs to explore setting shop in that State as it had abundant land.

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu, G.R. Gopikumar, Convenor of Textiles Panel, CII- Tamil Nadu, and A. Sakthivel, chairman of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, also spoke.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing / economic policy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.