Tamil Nadu government approves six mini textile parks

October 26, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha
Tamil Nadu government extends subsidy for setting up mini textile parks in the State.

Tamil Nadu government extends subsidy for setting up mini textile parks in the State. | Photo Credit: file photo

The Tamil Nadu government has so far approved setting up of six mini textile parks in the State and eight more are awaiting approval.

Textile Commissioner, Tamil Nadu government, M. Vallalar, told The Hindu that there are at least 100 expression of interest received for the scheme. “We have given life to the scheme that was dormant since 2015. It will start gaining momentum now,” he said.

The scheme offers 50 % or ₹2.5 crores subsidy to develop common facilities in a mini textile park. The park can come up on minimum two acres and with just three units. The stakeholders should identify land, form a special purpose vehicle, and submit a detailed project report. Across the State, about 20 DPRs have been received for the scheme. “There are eight project from in and around Madurai. In Coimbatore, the slowdown has affected the textile industry and hence the response is gradually picking up,” he said.

Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati held a meeting with industry representatives here on Wednesday, October 26, to explain details of the scheme. Officials, who were part of the meeting, said the scheme earlier mandated requirement of 10 acres and 10 industries. This has been reduced now. Textile spinning mills will require more space and hence, the scheme will benefit those in the post-spinning operations, such as weaving, garmenting or finishing. If the park is set up in backward blocks of the district, the units can avail of capital subsidy from the MSME Department. Some of the weaving units in Annur area have evinced interest, they added.

textile and clothing / Tamil Nadu

