Tamil Nadu aims to become a leader in technical textile production, says Minister 

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi (second right) launched SITRA - MAK Go Green Salt-Free Dyeing technology at a conference in Coimbatore on Friday. Prakash Vasudevan (second left), Director of SITRA and Manickam Athappa Gounder (right) of MAK India are in the picture. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The Government plans to announce incentives for those who invest in the State in technical textiles, says R. Gandhi

Tamil Nadu government is taking several measures so that the State becomes a leader in technical textiles, Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a two-day joint technology conference of textile research associations (South India Textile Research Association, Ahmedabad Textile Industry’s Research Association, the Bombay Textile Research Association, and Northern India Textile Research Association), the Minister said the government withdrew the market committee cess on cotton as soon as it came to power and has created a separate commissionerate for textiles.

The Government plans to announce incentives for those who invest in the State in technical textiles. Annual cotton production in the State has increased to nine lakh bales and the government has announced a scheme to increase area under cotton. It has also written to the Central government to remove permanently import duty on cotton and has also urged the Centre to continue the integrated scheme for processing development. The scheme expires this year, he said.

Principal Secretary of Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles, and Khadi, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav said focus on sustainability is important for the growth of the textile sector. There are nearly one lakh tonnes of residual salt from effluent treatment plants. These need to be managed. Textile research associations should work closely with the industry and the government to address such issues and to take their knowledge and technology to the industry.

According to M. Vallalar, Commissioner of Textiles, Tamil Nadu, the government is taking several policy initiatives to address the needs of the textile industry. A delegation from Tamil Nadu, headed by the Handlooms and Textiles Minister, visited Japan recently and held talks with the government and industry there. It has invited investments from Japan to the State in technical textiles, he said.

Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner, Government of India, said Tamil Nadu would attract ₹ 8,024 crore investment, including ₹ 595 crore subsidy, under the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. Further, the Central government had extended ₹6 crore to Karur under the textile venture scheme. Under the Production Linked Scheme (PLI), six units were coming up in the State. The SITRA had asked for ₹25 crore for its upgradation.

“We are seeing how to do it,” he said.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran said the textile industry here had the appetite to grow and absorb more technology.

The Minister launched salt-free dyeing technology developed by SITRA and MAK India and also presented awards.

The Hindu is the media partner for the conference.