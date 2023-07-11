HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Namma School’ initiative received nearly ₹14 crore in contributions on day one in Coimbatore, says Minister

July 11, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (fourth left) receiving commitment letters from industrialists at the ‘Namma School Foundation’ Coimbatore chapter inauguration on Tuesday. (left to right) Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, TN CII Chairman Shankar Vanavarayar, Foundation Chairman Venu Srinivasan, School Education Principal Secretary Kakarla Usha, CII Coimbatore Zone Chairman K. Senthil Ganesh and Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati are in the picture.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (fourth left) receiving commitment letters from industrialists at the ‘Namma School Foundation’ Coimbatore chapter inauguration on Tuesday. (left to right) Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, TN CII Chairman Shankar Vanavarayar, Foundation Chairman Venu Srinivasan, School Education Principal Secretary Kakarla Usha, CII Coimbatore Zone Chairman K. Senthil Ganesh and Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati are in the picture. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday launched the Coimbatore chapter of ‘Namma School Foundation’ and the initiative received over ₹13.95 crore in contributions on the inaugural day.

The Minister said that the initiative, which was first inaugurated in Chennai in December 2022, had the support of 133 companies and 7,294 schools in the State were developed. In Coimbatore, the initiative is managed by the Department of School Education along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

ALSO READ
DMK Ministers, legislators donate one month’s salary for Namma School Foundation scheme

Principal Secretary of School Education Kakarla Usha said that the industries here contributed immensely to the schools, hence the district was chosen for the second edition of the initiative.

Chairman of the Foundation Venu Srinivasan said ,“To ensure transparency, details of each school’s necessity district-wise is listed on the initiative’s official website. Companies can contribute their CSR funds after checking this list.”

ALSO READ
Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of renaming AIADMK regime’s  CSR fund scheme as ‘Namma School’

Tamil Nadu CII chairman Shankar Vanavarayar said for the State to flourish for the next 20 years, skill and knowledge were important. CII Coimbatore Zone chairman K. Senthil Ganesh added that the scheme allowed companies to partner with the State in a systematic, transparent and organised way.

ALSO READ
Palaniswami unable to stomach success of ‘Namma School’ scheme, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Later, the Minister told media persons that about 10 lakh students had enrolled in government schools across the State in the last two academic years — this includes students from private schools. “Enrolment has been increasing. The numbers for this year will be collated in August.”

To a question on the lack of regular staff to clean toilets in government schools, he said, “With contributions from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, over 2,090 workers were deployed for maintaining the toilets. I instructed the staff of a government school in Thondamuthur during the inspection today to upgrade and clean the toilets regularly. The administration said that the cleaning was done using their personal funds, hence workers arrived only once a day after 4 p.m. ”

Related Topics

Coimbatore / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.