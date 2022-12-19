Stalin tells Tamils across the world to renew links with schools and villages

December 19, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday made an appeal to Tamils all over the world to renew their links with their villages and schools through the virtual pavilion introduced by the State government and contribute to the development of government schools.

“Even if you live in one corner of the world, your roots in Tamil Nadu and in your native place should be strengthened. It is an opportunity to pay back to the soil that nurtured you. Our children will emerge victorious and develop your organisations, villages, and corporate houses,” he said while launching the Namma School Foundation of the School Education Department in Chennai.

The objective of the foundation is to get funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and other means.

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan is the chairman of the foundation while Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand will be the brand ambassador.

“It is a matter of pride that we have Mr. Venu Srinivasan, a leader of the industrial world as the chairman. We cannot have a better ambassador than Mr. Viswanathan Anand, who brought fame to Tamil Nadu and India,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister who made a call for contribution to the development of government schools paid ₹5 lakh from his personal funds.

“If you ask anyone, they will say that their school days are their happiest days,” he said and called upon his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, MPs, representatives of local bodies, government and private sector employees, industrialists, film personalities, and traders to generously contribute for the betterment of government schools.

“Every rupee will be spent on government schools,” he said.

Pointing out that the government had already reorganised 37,558 school management committees, he said parents, teachers, former students, panchayats and social activists had joined the initiative to create the necessary infrastructure for their schools.

“Your support is necessary since the government alone cannot fulfill the requirements. The government wants to join hands with you. This will create a long-lasting relationship between you and the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Industrialist Venu Srinivasan, Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand and others participated.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin unveiled the arch erected in DPI to commemorate the centenary of late Finance Minister and DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan.