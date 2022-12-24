Palaniswami accuses DMK govt. of renaming AIADMK regime’s  CSR fund scheme as ‘Namma School’

December 24, 2022 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Friday accused the DMK government of rechristening the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scheme for schools — launched by his party while in power three years ago — as ‘Namma School’ that was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami traced the genesis of the new scheme to the discussions that the then School Education Minister, K.A. Sengottaiyan, held with industrialists in May 2017. By the first week of June 2019, the CSR fund had received ₹82 crore, and in November 2019, he (Mr. Palaniswami) launched a website to create confidence among the corporate sector and the alumni of government schools. Arrangements were made for ascertaining the status of fund collections online. But the DMK government shut down the scheme as well as the website. It changed the nomenclature of the scheme and reportedly spent ₹3 crore on the launch of the scheme, which was inaugurated in a low-key manner by the AIADMK government, he said.