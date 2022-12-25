Palaniswami unable to stomach success of ‘Namma School’ scheme, says Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

December 25, 2022 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday joined issue with AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami over the ‘Namma School’ Foundation, alleging that the latter was unable to stomach the fact that it had received ₹50 crore in one day.

Mr. Palaniswami’s contention was that the DMK government had only rechristened the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund scheme for schools, launched by the AIADMK government. “Namma School Foundation has been launched for the first time in the country under the Dravidian principles of the DMK government to improve the quality of education in government schools. Mr. Palaniswami’s allegations are baseless,” Mr. Anbil Mahesh said.

On the claim that the CSR fund was created during the AIADMK regime, the Minister said though a website was created, it was not transparent. “There were a lot of irregularities. The State-level parent-teachers association received the funds that were actually meant for schools. There was no transparent method to send the money to schools. The DMK government was under compulsion to create an alternative method as the system created by the AIADMK government was riddled with shortcomings,” he said.

The Minister also rejected the allegation that ₹3 crore was spent for the scheme’s inauguration by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. “The amount was allotted to facilitate meetings between Collectors and donor companies, release advertisements in media, coordinate the shareholders and propaganda. Mr. Palaniswami has levelled allegations without a proper understanding of the scheme,” he said.