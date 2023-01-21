HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK Ministers, legislators donate one month’s salary for Namma School Foundation scheme

January 21, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian handing over the cheque to  Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday. 

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian handing over the cheque to  Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ministers and legislators of the DMK have contributed their one-month salary, totalling ₹1,29,15,000, to the Namma School Foundation initiative.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Chief Government Whip Govi. Chezhian handed over the cheque to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday. Last month, Mr. Stalin launched the Namma School Foundation scheme.

It aims at raising funds for upgrading government schools. He had contributed ₹5 lakh and sought contributions from various quarters.

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi leader and MLA E.R. Eswaran, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and MLA M.H. Jawahirullah and legislators from the MDMK, among others, have contributed their one-month salary. DMK MP A.K.P. Chinraj has contributed ₹1 lakh, according to a statement.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.