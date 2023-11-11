HamberMenu
Destruction of farmland continues in T.N.’s Jedarapalayam as miscreants cut down over 3,500 banana trees

This is the latest in a series of such incidents that have taken place in the locality over the past eight months; the police have formed special teams to nab the perpetrators

November 11, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Police said that a group of people, using farm labourers are believed to have cut down the banana trees

Miscreants cut down over 3,500 banana trees in Jedarpalayam in Namakkal district, in the wee hours of Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Following the rape and murder of a woman in Karapalayam near Jedarpalayam in March this year and the subsequent setting ablaze of a shed housing migrant workers at a jaggery manufacturing unit in May, the locality, for the past eight months, has been beset by incidents such as fires at properties, chopped-down banana trees, and damaged tapioca crops at regular intervals. During weekends, particularly on Saturdays, miscreants instigate these incidents, damaging properties in and around Jedarpalayam.

Even though more than 600 police personnel were deployed at these villages for months, the damage at farmlands continues. The Namakkal district police have now warned that they will seize the properties of people involved in these incidents.

On Saturday, miscreants cut down over 3,500 banana trees on a farm in Pudupalayam near Jedarpalayam, owned by Elango Mani. On receiving the information, the Namakkal district superintendent of police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan went to the site and conducted inquiries.

Police said that a group of people, using farm labourers are believed to have cut down the banana trees. Seven special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

