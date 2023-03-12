Woman murdered; relatives stage road roko in Namakkal

March 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Namakkal

A 27-year-old woman, who took cattle for grazing, was found dead in Namakkal district on Sunday. Her relatives claimed workers in the jaggery manufacturing units could have murdered her.

According to the police, the woman residing near Jedarpalayam, took cattle for grazing near a pond in the village on Saturday and did not return home. Her husband and relatives found her body near the pond with injury marks. The gold earrings and an imitation chain she wore were missing. On information, Jedarpalayam police sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The relatives of the deceased blocked the Mohanur-Namakkal Road, alleging workers from nearby jaggery manufacturing units, who were not locals, could have been involved in the murder. They suspected the woman could have been sexually assaulted.

The Namakkal Police assured them of action based on the post-mortem report following which they withdrew the protest.