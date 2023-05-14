May 14, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - SALEM

A migrant worker from Odisha and three others from Chhattisgarh sustained burns after unidentified persons set a temporary shed ablaze in a jaggery manufacturing unit in Namakkal district in the early hours of Sunday.

The condition of T. Rakesh, 19, of Odisha, admitted with over 80% burns to the Government Medical College Hospital in neighbouring Karur district, is critical.

The incident comes against the backdrop of locals accusing migrant workers of raping and killing a woman in the district two months ago.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu transferred the probe in the case to the Crime Branch-CID. Sources said the decision followed a demand from some political parties.

The police said the workers were sleeping in the shed at the jaggery unit belonging to Muthusamy, of Saralaimedu at Jedarpalayam, when it was set afire. The other workers extinguished the fire and rushed the injured to the hospital.

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed in the locality. Forensic experts have lifted samples for analysis.

Collector Shreya P. Singh, Inspector-General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar and District Superintendent of Police C. Kalaichelvan conducted investigations at the spot.

On March 12, a 27-year-old woman from a village was raped and murdered while she had taken her cattle out for grazing. The police arrested a 17-year-old local boy working in a jaggery manufacturing unit in the locality.

However, villagers alleged that migrant workers were involved in the incident and asked the police to conduct a proper inquiry. The villagers also demanded that jaggery units employ locals and not migrant workers. But the owners of the jaggery units continued to employ migrant workers.

The police said that irked by this, some villagers targeted a few jaggery units that employed migrant workers. On March 15, they set fire to huts in two jaggery units, and later a tractor was set on fire. No one was injured in these incidents.

Eight special police teams have been formed to nab the guilty.

Revenue officials said an 18-member team, including the Village Administrative Officers and the Revenue Inspectors, was formed, and these officials would monitor the rural areas. Since over 100 jaggery units are functioning in the surroundings, the officials would visit these units regularly and provide their mobile phone numbers to the jaggery unit owners so that they could call them up in case of emergency.

The Collector said the details of migrant workers were collected. “We explained the action taken by the district administration to the migrant workers and urged them not to fear,” Ms. Shreya Singh added.

Accompanied by revenue and police officials, Ms. Shreya Singh visited the injured at the hospital. She told them that the best possible treatment would be given to them. She also enquired with the Dean and doctors about the treatment.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital.

A senior official told The Hindu that a team of officials of Namakkal district was camping in Karur to monitor the condition of the injured persons.