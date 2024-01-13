The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Know the speakers

January 13, 2024 12:53 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

For over a decade, The Hindu Lit Fest has celebrated literature and its many facets, playing host to authors and performers, culture icons and eminent professionals. The festival encourages dialogue and exchange of ideas, allowing participants and audience to scrutinize the important questions of the day.

This time, the literary festival will be held on January 26 and 27 at Sir Mutha Concert Hall in Chennai. Leading writers, speakers, columnists, journalists, politicians, and celebrities from across India will participate in the event. Some of The Hindu’s writers, editors and contributors will also curate discussions on various topics ranging from politics and current affairs to culture and art. Authors use this as a platform to launch their books.

As The Hindu Group Chairperson Nirmala Lakshman puts it, these are the “underlying core values that reflect the newspaper’s ethic”. They reflect the principles on which the festival, Dr. Lakshman’s brainchild, was founded back in the year 2011.

See all 9 stories