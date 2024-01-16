Vivan Sundaram and the transformative power of his art

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

This story is part of
The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Know the speakers
Go to Package home
Catch Shunali Shroff (left) and Kiran Manral at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Fifty-plus is just the beginning, say ‘Not Your Aunty’ podcast hosts Kiran Manral and Shunali Shroff

Swati Daftuar
A 17th century painting of Aurangzeb in his ‘darbar’.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Author Charu Nivedita and translator Nandini Krishnan on their new book ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’

Radhika Santhanam
Imaging by X.J.G. Satheesh

Review of Neerja Chowdhury’s How Prime Ministers Decide: A living archive

Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Snapshots from the book.

Excerpt from ‘The Less You Preach The More You Learn: Aphorisms For Our Age’ by Shashi Tharoor and Joseph Zacharias

Shashi Tharoor
Most autobiographical accounts by politicians tend to shine the light on their successes rather than their frailties, says Mani Shankar Aiyar. 

Why do Indian memoirists, especially politicians, hide the truth? Mani Shankar Aiyar has some answers

Mani Shankar Aiyar
Author Anjan Sundaram

‘I am not Rambo or Indiana Jones’ | Anjan Sundaram, author of ‘Breakup’, on war-reporting and the toll it has taken on his marriage

Veena Venugopal

Get a head start for Day 1 of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: A reading list

Swati Daftuar
Donated books will be carried across Chennai in a mobile van. People can read them when the vehicle will be stationed at different locations.

The Hindu invites readers to donate books

The Hindu Bureau
The Hindu Lit Fest literary walk at Fort St George by V. Sriram on Saturday.

Walking with books at Fort St. George

Sriram V.

The Hindu on Books | Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on non-fiction, Sreenivasan Jain on countering lies and more

Sudipta Datta
Vivan Sundaram with one of his installations

Vivan Sundaram and the transformative power of his art

Ashish Rajadhyaksha
You're reading this story
Habib Tanvir

How Habib Tanvir forged his own unique path in theatre

Sudhanva Deshpande
Anuradha Menon, comedian

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Comedians Cyrus Broacha, Kanan Gill and Anu Menon are here to grab your attention

Sanjana Ganesh
A statue of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

‘VOC dreamed big. More than a century later, it remains difficult to trace the roots of this dream,’ says historian A.R. Venkatachalapathy

Sushila Ravindranath
(From left) Sreenivasan Jain, Supriya Sharma and Mariyam Alavi, in New Delhi.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | ‘As citizens we are deeply anxious about the impact of these falsehoods in real life’

Vijaita Singh

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: championing free speech, democracy, and a pluralism of expression

Swati Daftuar
Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan (right) flags off the “The Hindu Lit for Life” mobile library in Chennai on January 10, 2024. Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. and N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group, are seen.

The Hindu Lit Fest mobile library flagged off in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Rakesh Raghunathan

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: Tarana Husain Khan, Rakesh Raghunathan speak about rescuing forgotten recipes

Gowri S
Manu Chandra, Founder-Partner Manu Chandra Ventures

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024: Sashi Cheliah, Manu Chandra, Thomas Zacharias discuss the new era of culinary creativity

Shonali Muthalaly
Author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (left) will be a part of The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai, January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Award-winning novelist Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni on her first non-fiction book, ‘An Uncommon Love’

Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Kanan Gill is a speaker at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27.

The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 | Interview with stand-up comic Kanan Gill on his debut novel ‘Acts of God’

Shilajit Mitra
Abdullah Khan will be at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 in Chennai on January 26-27. 

‘Pathan, Muslim, Bihari: these identities intrigued me’ | Interview with author Abdullah Khan

Swati Daftuar

The Hindu on Books | Countdown to The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 with a preview and more

Sudipta Datta
SHOW MORE 23 STORIES

Vivan Sundaram and the transformative power of his art
Premium

At The Hindu Lit fest 2024, Ashish Rajadhyaksha will take the audience into the world of artist-activist Vivan Sundaram

January 16, 2024 03:47 pm | Updated January 18, 2024 05:51 pm IST

Ashish Rajadhyaksha
Ashish Rajadhyaksha
Vivan Sundaram with one of his installations

Vivan Sundaram with one of his installations | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Last September, five months after Vivan Sundaram passed away, a book with the simple name Kasauli Art Centre, 1976-1991 was published. It included precious archives of 15 years. Sundaram used to organise art camps, talks, workshops, conferences, theatre performances and film events at a large villa in Kasauli named Ivy Lodge, which he inherited from his mother.

A month later in October, an exhibition was curated by Latika Gupta at the Punjab University, Chandigarh, that reprised the entire Kasauli project. The art camps had been supported by the university’s Art History Department, then led by the legendary art historian B.N. Goswamy. Participating artists were expected to donate an artwork each to the department’s collection. Several of these donated works, including paintings, sculptures and prints, were on show, together with detailed documents of the events. There were letters, formal and informal, account books, photographs, diary notes, and multiple memorabilia.

Vivan Sundaram during a media interaction in Kochi in 2012.

Vivan Sundaram during a media interaction in Kochi in 2012. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The book and exhibition were also an early iteration of an artist-organiser at work. Sundaram wrote interminable, painfully typed letters to artists, galleries, consulates, government agencies organising stay and food for artists. It is indicative of a time when young artists worked together in a pure creative, largely innocent space.

The early 1990s brought a dramatic change in Vivan Sundaram’s work. In the late 1980s, an unexpected visit to Auschwitz, Poland, had prompted a charcoal drawing named ‘Penal Settlement’ (1987) that signalled the beginning of a definitive change, the scale of which we can only understand in retrospect. An entire series, titled ‘Long Night’ (1989) of darkly dystopian drawings in thick charcoal was followed by the ‘Engine Oil and Charcoal on Paper’ series. A fallout of the Gulf War, they provided top-angle images of unremittingly bleak, bombed-out landscapes over which hovered an amalgam of mythic firebirds and aerial WMDs. The iconic ‘Approaching 100,000 Sorties’ was a gigantic floor-to-ceiling drawing with oil on paper and on the floor, as though caught in the middle of a bomb explosion. 

Vivan Sundaram with discarded terracotta shards from the Muziris excavation site at Pattanam for the Kochi-Muziris.

Vivan Sundaram with discarded terracotta shards from the Muziris excavation site at Pattanam for the Kochi-Muziris. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafa

A year later Safdar Hashmi was murdered. As one of the founders of the memorial trust set up in Hashmi’s name it saw a major shift in Sundaram’s organisational energy.

Then the Babri Masjid demolition happened and it truly widened Sundaram’s work. A relentless series of installations repeatedly returned to a photograph of the body of a man, who was killed in the 1992-93 riots, on a Mumbai street. By the late 1990s spaces in his works and the materials used increased exponentially. Most importantly, the number of people involved in his creative initiative included even academics, artisans, carpenters, photographers, filmmakers, social activists, writers, actors, technicians, and publishers.

Vivan Sundaram looked beyond the beauty in art

Vivan Sundaram looked beyond the beauty in art | Photo Credit: Ajay Jaiman

Art-making, and art authorship transformed into something far more radical.

At the end of the 1990s, Sundaram took over the entire Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, to make a work of history: ‘Structures of Memory: Modern Bengal’ (1998), working with historians, social scientists and artists.

In the next decade, for ‘Gagawaka: Making Strange’ (2011), he used industrial waste, collaborating with fashion designer Pratima Pandey and sound artist Ish. It included theatre-actors, dancers and tailors. ‘409 Ramkinkers’ (2015), a performance-installation-theatre piece sprawling across Indira Gandhi National Centre for Art was made together with theatre directors Anuradha Kapur, Santanu Bose and Aditee Biswas and author Rimli Bhattacharya. Filmmaker R.V. Ramani too had a major presence in it.

A young Vivan Sundaram captured on camera by Ghulam Mohammad

A young Vivan Sundaram captured on camera by Ghulam Mohammad

There were also a series of books that reflected and furthered the collaborative impulse: History Project (2017), which records the Victoria Memorial, is in a way a companion work to Kasauli Art Centre, and both books as well as Vivan Sundaram Is Not a Photographer (2019) – reveal yet another project collaboration, this time with an independent publishing house, Tulika Books.

There was clearly history to this, and a reason for a shift from what we might call the Kasauli mode into something larger, wider, spanning locations, cities, materials and collaborators. Part of it was defined by location, much of it an expansion of a curatorial impulse.

Whatever it was, by now it wasn’t those who worked with him or simply knew him as ‘Vivan’ – and numerous people did – but even viewers, all of whom had become as though his fellow art-makers. For by now when you stepped inside his art, as the title of his 2017 retrospective at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art suggested, you were no longer a stranger.

Ashish Rajadhyaksha’s session at The Hindu Lit Fest 2024 titled ‘Remembering Vivan Sundaram: A journey through images’ will be held on January 26, 12.55 p.m.

Related Topics

Friday Review / The Hindu Lit Fest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.