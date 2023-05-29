‘The Office’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Downton Abbey’, and more to stream on JioCinema as part of multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal

May 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Popular titles such as Bel-Air, The Office, Downton Abbey, Suits, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project are all set to stream on the JioCinema streaming platform in India as a part of a new multi-year partnership between NBCUniversal (NBCU) and the Viacom18’s streaming service.

With the deal, titles in NBCU’s renowned content portfolio — which is fueled by production entities and brands like Peacock, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and Bravo — will make their way to the Indian market.

The statement released by NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Viacom18 states that a Peacock branded hub will be introduced next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium” SVOD tier where viewers can watch titles like Young Rock, starring Dwayne Johnson, The Lazarus Project, and The Lovers.

Peacock Originals like Bel-Air, a reimagination of Will Smith’s ‘90s comedy series; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlina spin-off series starring Adam Devine; and The Calling, an investigative drama series from David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson, will also be available to watch. Critically acclaimed dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal.

Fans of NBCU’s unscripted series titles will get access to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Family Karma, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

Further, the latest movies from top Hollywood studios, like DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN, produced by Blumhouse and James Wan will also be available on the SVOD lineup. Joining these recent hits will be films in the blockbuster Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises.

Movies from the smash-hit Despicable Me/Minionsand Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimerwill also be heading to the service in the future.