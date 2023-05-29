HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Office’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Downton Abbey’, and more to stream on JioCinema as part of multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal

Popular shows like ‘Downton Abbey’, ’Suits’, ‘Parks and Recreation’, and movies like ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, ‘M3GAN’, ‘Fast X’, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’, and the highly anticipated ‘Oppenheimer’, will stream on Jio Cinema in India

May 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘The Office’, ‘Oppenheimer’, and ‘Downton Abbey’

Stills from ‘The Office’, ‘Oppenheimer’, and ‘Downton Abbey’

Popular titles such as Bel-Air, The Office, Downton Abbey, Suits, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project are all set to stream on the JioCinema streaming platform in India as a part of a new multi-year partnership between NBCUniversal (NBCU) and the Viacom18’s streaming service.

ALSO READ
JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India

With the deal, titles in NBCU’s renowned content portfolio — which is fueled by production entities and brands like Peacock, Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and Bravo — will make their way to the Indian market.

The statement released by NBCUniversal (NBCU) and Viacom18 states that a Peacock branded hub will be introduced next month on JioCinema’s newly announced “JioCinema Premium” SVOD tier where viewers can watch titles like Young Rock, starring Dwayne Johnson, The Lazarus Project, and The Lovers.

Peacock Originals like Bel-Air, a reimagination of Will Smith’s ‘90s comedy series; Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlina spin-off series starring Adam Devine; and The Calling, an investigative drama series from David E. Kelley and Barry Levinson, will also be available to watch. Critically acclaimed dramas and comedies from NBCU’s vast library, including Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks and Recreation and The Mindy Project, are also a part of this deal.

ALSO READ
JioCinema unveils premium pricing in India, begins streaming ‘Succession’, ‘The Last of Us’

Fans of NBCU’s unscripted series titles will get access to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Family Karma, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning.

Further, the latest movies from top Hollywood studios, like DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN, produced by Blumhouse and James Wan will also be available on the SVOD lineup. Joining these recent hits will be films in the blockbuster Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises.

Movies from the smash-hit Despicable Me/Minionsand Fast franchises, including the newly released Fast X, as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the highly anticipated Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimerwill also be heading to the service in the future.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.