‘Parks and Recreation’ cast to reunite for special, and raise funds for COVID-19 relief

NBC has announced that the cast of the popular sitcom Parks and Recreation is reuniting for a half-hour scripted special, that will air on April 30, to raise funds in aid of coronavirus relief.

All the main cast members, including the likes of Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta, will be back for the special, along with guest stars, reported Variety.

It was only recently that the stars of Friends made a splash by announcing that they would reunite for a (unscripted) special as well on HBO Max, which has been since delayed due to the pandemic.

The Parks and Rec reunion will have a storyline with events set in present day, with Leslie Knope (Poehler) determined to stay connected to her friends in the time of social distancing and is expected to follow the characters of the show on their journeys after the seventh season aired in 2015. Helmed by co-creator Michael Shur, the special will help raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The original show, ran from 2009 to 2015 and was nominated for several Emmys and Golden Globes during its run.