March 28, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST

Actor Matt Damon remarked that Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is three hours long and that he had already watched the movie. Matt stars alongside Cillian Murphy in the tale about the “father of the atomic bomb.” The movie is based on Kai Bird’s book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

The cast includes illustrious names like Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano and Kenneth Branagh.

“Cillian is phenomenal. He’s everything you would want him to be,” Damon said. “I think it’s almost three hours. It goes so fast, it’s great.”

Oppenheimer, which releases in theatres on July 21, is Nolan's first movie at Universal Pictures. It focuses on Oppenheimer's research effort as the Los Alamos Laboratory director.