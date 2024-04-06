Sandra Oh joins Aziz Ansari’s comedy film ‘Good Fortune’

April 06, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

Canadian and American actor Sandra Oh, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve and Arliss has been roped in for Aziz Ansari's directorial film, Good Fortune, reported Deadline. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Keke Palmer.

Oh's role is being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the movie. Ansari is set to direct from his script and will produce alongside Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang, with Aniz Adam Ansari and Jonathan McCoy serving as executive producers. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey of Lionsgate are in charge of the picture.

The film is Ansari's second directorial project, following the Searchlight dramedy Being Mortal, which was shut down in 2022 because of allegations of bad behaviour by cast member Bill Murray. He previously directed his 2022 comedy special Nightclub Comedian for Netflix, as well as 11 episodes of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None', which he co-created with Yang.

Known for leading the acclaimed series Killing Eve and The Chair, and for a longtime role on Grey's Anatomy, as well as films like Alexander Payne's Sideways, Oh can currently be seen starring opposite Awkwafina in the 20th/Hulu comedy Quiz Lady, which world premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. Up next, she'll be seen in the series The Sympathizer starring recent Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr., which premieres April 14, reported Deadline.