GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Sandra Oh joins Aziz Ansari’s comedy film ‘Good Fortune’

Aziz Ansari’s second directorial also stars Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Keke Palmer

April 06, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

ANI
Sandra Oh.

Sandra Oh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canadian and American actor Sandra Oh, who is known for her roles in Killing Eve and Arliss has been roped in for Aziz Ansari's directorial film, Good Fortune, reported Deadline. The film also stars Seth Rogen, Keanu Reeves, and Keke Palmer.

‘The Chair’ review: A deep dive into academia’s ups and downs, led by a dazzling Sandra Oh

Oh's role is being kept under wraps, as is the plot of the movie. Ansari is set to direct from his script and will produce alongside Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang, with Aniz Adam Ansari and Jonathan McCoy serving as executive producers. Brady Fujikawa and Jon Humphrey of Lionsgate are in charge of the picture.

The film is Ansari's second directorial project, following the Searchlight dramedy Being Mortal, which was shut down in 2022 because of allegations of bad behaviour by cast member Bill Murray. He previously directed his 2022 comedy special Nightclub Comedian for Netflix, as well as 11 episodes of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Master of None', which he co-created with Yang.

ALSO READ:Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie to adapt ‘Avengelyne’ comicbook from the creator of ‘Deadpool’

Known for leading the acclaimed series Killing Eve and The Chair, and for a longtime role on Grey's Anatomy, as well as films like Alexander Payne's Sideways, Oh can currently be seen starring opposite Awkwafina in the 20th/Hulu comedy Quiz Lady, which world premiered at last year's Toronto Film Festival. Up next, she'll be seen in the series The Sympathizer starring recent Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr., which premieres April 14, reported Deadline.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.