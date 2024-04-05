Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie to adapt ‘Avengelyne’ comicbook from the creator of ‘Deadpool’

April 05, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie are teaming up alongside X-Men producer Simon Kinberg for a thrilling new venture in Hollywood. The trio is set to adapt the comic book character Avengelyne, originally created by Rob Liefeld, co-creator of the beloved Deadpool.

Wilde, who’s worked on Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling, is set to take the director’s chair for the project. Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, along with partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, will produce the film alongside Kinberg.

With the project currently without a home, the team is gearing up to pitch the film to various studios and streaming platforms in the upcoming weeks. While the casting for the titular character, Avengelyne, remains undisclosed, the character is said to be an angelic force battling evil.

Previous attempts to bring Avengelyne to the big screen have faltered, with stars like Gina Carano and filmmakers like Akiva Goldsman attached in the past. However, with the powerhouse team of Wilde, Robbie, and Kinberg behind the project, hopes are high for a successful adaptation this time around.

LuckyChap, riding high on the success of Barbie, is currently in production for Wilde’s upcoming Christmas comedy, Naughty, for Universal Pictures. Their track record of Oscar-nominated hit, including I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, suggests that Avengelyne is in capable hands for its journey to the silver screen.