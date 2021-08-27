Movies

‘The Chair’ review: A fascinating dive into academia’s ups and downs, led by a brilliant Sandra Oh

A still from ‘The Chair’  

Academia Twitter has been abuzz ever since Netflix dropped its latest offering The Chair. In the run up to the drama-comedy earlier this year, the makers had released an intriguing newspaper clipping announcing Professor Ji-Yoon Kim(Sandra Oh) as the first female and POC Chair at the fictional Pembroke University’s English department.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Ji-Yoon doesn’t just inherit a department with a 179-year history, but a crumbling one that is in dire need of some changes. The threat of budget cuts looms large, some senior staff members haven’t updated their syllabi in decades, and most are choosing to ignore student evaluations and feedback. Added to this, Ji-Yoon is navigating a complex relationship with her peer, fellow professor and noted writer Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass) who still is grieving over the death of his wife. As a single parent, she also has to contend with her adoptive daughter Ju-Ju (played by a brilliant Everly Carganilla), who at one point angrily tells her mother, “You take away everything good about life.”

In six episodes of less than half hour each, show creators Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman delve deep into several themes. As Ji-Yoon, Sandra Oh beautifully brings alive a character struggling to keep the department afloat at her harried and humorous best. While she has to battle against being constantly undermined, she is pulled apart in several directions, as her colleague’s grievances keep mounting. She calls her department a ‘ticking time bomb’ and aptly so. The tension is palpable, and you can’t help but watch in horrified fascination.

The Chair
  • Creators: Amanda Peet and Annie Julia Wyman
  • Cast: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban. David Morse, Holland Taylor, Nana Mensah
  • No. of episodes: 6
  • Duration: 30 to 35 minutes
  • Storyline: At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department

We see much of the time warp that the dysfunctional department is stuck in, through Professor Yaz McKay (Nana Mensah) a young, black, and student-favourite professor in the department. The course she is shown teaching initially is called ‘Sex and the Novel’, something that department veteran, professor Elliot Rentz (Bob Balaban) can’t wrap his head around. In another smartly-written clash, Rentz disapproves of McKay recalling how she asked her students to tweet out their favourite lines from Moby Dick. There’s a lot of inherent ageism and sexism that McKay has to contend with, while her methods are under scrutiny.

There’s also Joan Hambling (Holland Taylor in a standout performance) whose woes start from her office being relegated to a basement, to receiving some unsavoury feedback from her students about her outdated lectures. The big moments in the show belong to her, and the spirited monologue she breaks into about The Caterbury Tales is easily one of The Chair’s best scenes.

Despite being set in an American university, several themes that The Chair deals with are common to institutions across the world where major decisions are most often taken by people who haven’t stepped into a classroom or attempted to engage with students. Since the show came out, several women of colour in academia have spoken out and written pieces on how it has hit home, and has resonated with them. All this is brought alive onscreen by the near-perfect ensemble cast and the nuanced writing. There’s this and a lot more makes The Chair a must-watch.

And of course, Sandra Oh can do no wrong.

All episodes of The Chair are currently streaming on Netflix


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Nikhil Advani: A feature film is like a sprint; a series is like running a marathon

Kerala Film Chamber to tighten norms on film titles, rejects ‘Eesho’ film title

‘The Green Knight’ movie review: A glorious high fantasy fix

I felt affection for the character of ‘#Home’s’ Oliver Twist: Malayalam actor Indrans

People will appreciate Paris’ journey in ‘See’, says Alfre Woodard

Shailendra: Poet of the masses

HBO Max orders ‘Full Circle’ limited series from Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon

‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ sees Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu team up for horror-comedy

Rolling Stone controversy: Canadian rapper Shan supports Arivu, criticises Pa. Ranjith

‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton on the human story within the Marvel superhero film

Netflix sets global fan event ‘Tudum’ for September 25

With ‘Kasada Tabara’, director Chimbudeven explores tales of South Madras

Theatres reopen in Chennai: Filmmaker CS Amudhan writes what the ‘theatrical-experience’ means to him

I cherish the time spent with Vivekh sir: Shiva on ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’

What’s new on Amazon Prime: Vivekh’s ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom,’ ‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’ and more

TikTok star Addison Rae set to make debut in Netflix film ‘He’s All That’

Sushanth: ‘No Parking’ has been made for theatrical viewing

Arya’s imposter arrested, actor says it was ‘mental trauma’

Actor Prakash Raj gets married ‘again’ to wife Pony Verma
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 12:40:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-chair-review-a-fascinating-dive-into-academias-ups-and-downs-led-by-a-brilliant-sandra-oh/article36132484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY