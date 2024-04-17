Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ gets a release date

April 17, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Last year, it was announced that Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are collaborating for the first time in a quirky family drama titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film’s release date has now been revealed.

The film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl franchise fame, will hit theatres on October 11. Triptii took to Instagram to share the news with a new poster and captioned it saying, “Get ready to rewind to the retro era with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Can’t wait for you to experience the magic!”

Touted to be a film set in the 90s, the new poster calls the film 97% parivarik (97% family-friendly). Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is written by Shaandilyaa and Yusuf Ali Khan. Shaandilyaa, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta R Kapoor, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl and Vimal Lahoti also serve as the producers.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will also be seen in Sharan Sharma’s sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahialongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Srikanth, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. On the other hand, Triptii will be next seen alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk inBad Newz.