‘Bad Newz’: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk board ‘Good Newwz’ follow-up

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the upcoming film will hit theatres on July 19, 2024

March 18, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Bad Newz’

A poster for ‘Bad Newz’

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk will feature in the follow-up to the 2019 comedy, Good Newwz. Titled Bad Newz, the upcoming film will hit theatres on July 19, 2024

Sharing the announcement, Dharma Productions wrote on X, “BREAKING THE GOOD NEWS TO YOU - IT’S #BADNEWZ!

Doubling up the quotient of entertainment, laughter & twists with this one.”

‘Good Newwz’ movie review: Serving merriment with manipulation

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz was a comedy about two couples who opt for In vitro fertilisation (IVF). In a twist of fate, their sperm samples get swapped. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Bad Newz is produced by Dharma Productions along with Amazon Prime and Leo Media Collective. The film will be directed by Anand Tiwari.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

