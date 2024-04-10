GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Srikanth’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao promises a hard-hitting performance in the biopic drama

Also starring Jyotika, the film on the life of well-known industrialist Srikanth Bolla, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani

April 10, 2024 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rajkummar Rao in ‘Srikanth’.

Rajkummar Rao in ‘Srikanth’. | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The trailer for Srikanth, the biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla, was released by the makers on Tuesday. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, the film is based on the story of how a visually challenged man overcame hurdles for his education, and later went on to help visually challenged people find job opportunities. The film is set to hit the screens on May 10.

‘Shaitaan’ movie review: R Madhavan makes the mean monster shine opposite Ajay Devgn in this horror show

Jyotika plays a teacher, the one who helps Srikanth Bolla in his rollercoaster journey. The trailer begins with Srikanth, essayed by Rajkummar Rao, telling APJ Abdul Kalam, that he wants to become the first visually-challenged president of the country. “His conviction does not need eyes. His vision is his identity itself,” wrote the makers on YouTube. Actress Alaya also plays a prominent role in the movie.

Srikanth, hailing from Andhra, is the founder of Bollant industries. The film is produced by Bushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani under the banner T-Series. Srikanth is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, while Jagdeep Siddhu and Sumit Purohit have written the script.

ALSO READ:Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets new title

Anand Milind, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet-Parampara, and Ved Sharma are the music composers, while Pratham Mehta has done the cinematography. Meanwhile, Jyotika was recently seen in the horror hit Shaitaan, also starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan.

Hindi cinema / World cinema

