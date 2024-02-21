GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

The upcoming horror comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, and is directed by Anees Bazmee

February 21, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

ANI
Tripti Dimri.

Tripti Dimri. | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Triptii Dimri, best known for Animal and Qala, has boarded the cast of Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the makers announced on Wednesday. The upcoming horror comedy is produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series, and is directed by Anees Bazmee.

‘Animal’ movie review: Ranbir Kapoor suffers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted paean to masculinity

The production house, T-Series, shared the news regarding the casting of Triptii on their official Instagram account. Directed by Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the most successful Hindi film releases of 2022, amassing over Rs 250 crore in box office collection. The film also featured Tabu and Kiara Advani.

The second part was a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name that featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the screens on Diwali next year.

