HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ to release in April 2024

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ featuring Janhvi

November 10, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

PTI
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

ALSO READ
‘Bawaal’: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on their ‘life-changing’ Second World War journey

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer “Mr And Mrs Mahi” is set to release theatrically on April 19, 2024, the makers announced.

The upcoming drama is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” featuring Janhvi.

Karan Johar of Dharma Productions shared the news of the film's release date on Instagram.

"It’s all heart and more, that makes a magical story ‘pitch-er perfect’! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 19th April, 2024,” the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

“Mr And Mrs Mahi” marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi after the 2021 horror comedy “Roohi”.

ALSO READ
Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Ulajh’

The film is produced by Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.