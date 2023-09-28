HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri to star in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Billed as a “pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s”, the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of ‘Dream Girl’ fame

September 28, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

PTI
The poster of  ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

The poster of  ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will collaborate for the first time in a quirky family drama titled "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video", the makers announced Thursday.

Billed as a "pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s", the movie will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa of "Dream Girl" franchise fame.

ALSO READ
‘Dream Girl 2’ movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana dresses and messes

In an Instagram post, Rao unveiled the official poster of "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" and captioned it: "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???"

Dimri also shared the same post from her social media account. The movie is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.