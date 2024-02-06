GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New ‘Jurassic World’ film gets a release date; David Leitch in talks to direct

The new film is said will reportedly mark the beginning of a fresh storyline

February 06, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

A still from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Universal Pictures has announced a release date for the next instalment in the Jurassic World franchise. The fourth instalment will hit theatres on July 2, 2025 

ALSO READ
New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

David Koepp, who wrote the original 1993 film, Jurassic Park, helmed by Steven Spielberg and its sequel, the 1997 film Jurassic Park: The Lost World, will be penning the new sequel. 

According to reports, filmmaker David Leitch is in negotiations to direct the new film. While an official confirmation is expected soon, the new film is said will reportedly mark the beginning of a fresh storyline. 

Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment banner will executive produce the film alongside Frank Marshall, Patrick Crowley, and Leitch and Kelly McCormick of 87North. 

Meanwhile, Leitch is awaiting the release of The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which is all set to hit theatres this May. 

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.