New ‘Jurassic World’ movie in the works

The last film in the franchise, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, released in 2022

January 23, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Jurassic World Dominion’.

A still from ‘Jurassic World Dominion’. | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Universal Pictures is involved in the development of a new Jurassic World movie. The last film in the franchise, Jurassic World Dominion, released in 2022.

David Koepp, who wrote the script of Steven Spielberg’s first film in the franchise, Jurassic Park, and its sequel, Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997), is writing the current movie. Frank Marshall, the producer who oversaw the Jurassic World trilogy, is back producing this movie, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Spielberg will be the executive producer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to launch a “new Jurassic” era. This could mean that the movie could have an all-new storyline, ruling out the return of the famous characters essayed by the Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Even the characters from Jurassic Park movies, played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, will not be part of the new project.

The original Jurassic Park movie was adapted by the Michael Crichton novel (1990). Koepp is known for writing Mission Impossible (1996) and the first Spider-Man movie, which released in 2002.

