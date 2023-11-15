HamberMenu
Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt starrer 'The Fall Guy' gets new release date

The action comedy ‘The Fall Guy’, directed by David Leitch, was originally set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024

November 15, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

ANI
Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Makers of the upcoming action comedy film The Fall Guy have shifted the film's official release date. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in the lead roles, the film was originally set to hit the theatres on March 1, 2024, and will now drop on Friday, May 3, 2024, as per Deadline.

ALSO READ
‘The Fall Guy’ trailer: Ryan Gosling is a lovelorn stuntman in delirious action comedy

The Fall Guy will put the movie in Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3's former slot, which Marvel recently announced had moved to July 26 of next year. The Fall Guy revolves around Gosling's Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie--being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Blunt), goes missing.

ALSO READ: ‘Pain Hustlers’ movie review: Chris Evans and Emily Blunt can’t save this mediocre drama on meds

The film is inspired by the 1980s ABC series created by Glen A. Larson and starred Lee Majors as Colt Seavers. The Fall Guy ran for five seasons on the alphabet network with over 100 episodes produced. The film also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke and Stephanie Tsu. David Leitch directs the film from a screenplay by Drew Pearce, as per Deadline.

English cinema / World cinema

