‘Nadikar,’ starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, gets a release date

February 04, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

The much-anticipated Malayalam film Nadikar, starring Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir, will hit theatres on May 3, the makers announced on Saturday. The film, which was previously called Nadikar Thilagam, is written by Suvin Somasekharan and directed by Lal Jr.

The makers announced the release date with a new poster that features Tovino and Soubin in colourful avatars, having a drink at a bar. According to several reports, the film has Tovino play David Padikkal, an actor who is going through a slump, while Shahir essays a character named Bala.

The ensemble cast of the film also features Veena Nandakumar, Bhavana, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Khalid Rahman, Sreejith Ravi and Madhupal among others.

With cinematography by Alby and editing by Ratheesh Raj, Nadikar has music and original score by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar produce the film under their Godspeed and Mythri Movie Makers production banners.