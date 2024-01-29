GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ trailer: Tovino Thomas reopens a cold murder case

The investigative thriller, directed by Darwin Kuriakose, is set to release in theatres on February 9

January 29, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tovino Thomas in a still from ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’

Tovino Thomas in a still from ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is set to release in theatres on February 9.

Tovino Thomas’ next titled ‘Munpe’; motion poster out

The trailer shows Tovino play a dutiful cop who reopens an unclosed murder mystery to solve, even if it means the police have to resort to unofficial means. The 90-second video promises a gripping investigative thriller anchored by a sober Tovino.

Anweshippin Kandethum also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang

‘Aavesham’ teaser: Fahadh Faasil, Jithu Madhavan promise a wacky ride

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan (his first straight Malayalam film as a composer), the film has cinematography by Gautham Sankar and editing by Saiju Sreedharan.

Anweshippin Kandethum is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar.

