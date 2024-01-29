‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ trailer: Tovino Thomas reopens a cold murder case

January 29, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam investigative thriller Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Directed by Darwin Kuriakose and written by Jinu V Abraham, the film is set to release in theatres on February 9.

The trailer shows Tovino play a dutiful cop who reopens an unclosed murder mystery to solve, even if it means the police have to resort to unofficial means. The 90-second video promises a gripping investigative thriller anchored by a sober Tovino.

Anweshippin Kandethum also stars Siddique, Indrans, Shammi Thilakan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Harishree Ashokan, Prem Prakash, Pramod Veliyanadu, Kottayam Naseer, Madhupal, and Asees Nedumbang

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan (his first straight Malayalam film as a composer), the film has cinematography by Gautham Sankar and editing by Saiju Sreedharan.

Anweshippin Kandethum is produced by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham, Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar.