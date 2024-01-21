GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tovino Thomas’ next titled ‘Munpe’; motion poster out

The film marks editor Saiju Sreedharan’s sophomore directorial

January 21, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Munpe’

Poster of ‘Munpe’ | Photo Credit: @munpethemovie

Munpe is the title of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film with editor-director Saiju Sreedharan, the makers announced on Sunday on the occasion of the star’s 35th birthday.

ALSO READ
The shape of a film, according to Malayalam editor Saiju Sreedharan

The motion poster released shows Tovino, arms stretched, reaching for a woman who is being pulled into a vortex in the sky. Details regarding the film’s cast and plot remain under wraps as of now.

Munpe is editor Saiju Sreedharan’s (best known for Anjaam Pathiraa, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram) sophomore directorial. His debut directorial, Footage, starring Manju Warrier, is yet to be released.

ALSO READ
Malayalam films to look forward to in 2024: ‘Aattam’ and ‘Malaikottai Vaaliban’ to ‘Bramayugam’

Written by Tina Thomas, Munpe has cinematography by Shinoz, songs composed by Rex Vijayan and background scores by Sushin Shyam. Apart from directing, Saiju also serves as the editor. Dolwin Kuriakose produces the film under the Theater of Dreams and Pale Blue Dot Films banners.

Notably, Theatre of Dreams is also producing Anweshippin Kandethum, Tovino’s upcoming film directed by Dolwin’s brother and debutant Darwin Kuriakose. Co-starring Siddique, Indrans and Shammi Thilakan, the film is set to release in theatres on February 9.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.