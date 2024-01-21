Tovino Thomas’ next titled ‘Munpe’; motion poster out

January 21, 2024 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

Munpe is the title of Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film with editor-director Saiju Sreedharan, the makers announced on Sunday on the occasion of the star’s 35th birthday.

The motion poster released shows Tovino, arms stretched, reaching for a woman who is being pulled into a vortex in the sky. Details regarding the film’s cast and plot remain under wraps as of now.

Munpe is editor Saiju Sreedharan’s (best known for Anjaam Pathiraa, Kumbalangi Nights and Maheshinte Prathikaram) sophomore directorial. His debut directorial, Footage, starring Manju Warrier, is yet to be released.

Written by Tina Thomas, Munpe has cinematography by Shinoz, songs composed by Rex Vijayan and background scores by Sushin Shyam. Apart from directing, Saiju also serves as the editor. Dolwin Kuriakose produces the film under the Theater of Dreams and Pale Blue Dot Films banners.

Notably, Theatre of Dreams is also producing Anweshippin Kandethum, Tovino’s upcoming film directed by Dolwin’s brother and debutant Darwin Kuriakose. Co-starring Siddique, Indrans and Shammi Thilakan, the film is set to release in theatres on February 9.