‘Merry Christmas’: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi’s film pushed to January 2024

November 16, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas won’t be ringing in the festival cheer soon. The film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has been postponed to January 12 next year, the makers announced on Thursday. It was earlier scheduled to release on December 8, 2023.

The release schedule of Merry Christmas has undergone multiple changes. The film was slated for release on December 15, clashing with Dharma Production’s Yodha starring Siddharth Malhotra. Later, both films pre-poned their release dates to December 8. Later still, Yodha was moved from the December window to March 15, 2024.

In a joint statement, the team of Merry Christmas said, “We have made this film with a lot of love and passion like every filmmaker does; however with the back-to-back movie releases and packed last two months of 2023, we have taken the decision to extend the season of joy and bring our film to the theatres on 12th January 2024”

Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, Merry Christmas is a thriller and, as described by Raghavan earlier, also a ‘love story’. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, the film has different sets of supporting actors in the two versions. The Hindi version co-stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan and Tinnu Anand. The Tamil version, meanwhile, has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte have cameo appearances in the film. The film also introduces Pari, a child actor.