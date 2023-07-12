HamberMenu
Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film titled ‘Maharaja’

‘Maharaja’, the 50th film of Vijay Sethupathi, is directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, who debuted with the thriller ‘Kurangu Bommai’

July 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster ‘Maharaja’

First-look poster ‘Maharaja’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film is titled Maharaja. Nithilan Swaminathan, who debuted with the thriller Kurangu Bommai, is the film’s director. The film is jointly produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios, and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner The Route.

Apart from Sethupathi, the cast of Maharaja includes Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam. The film’s shoot has already been completed, and the post-production work is nearing completion.

Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music while Dinesh Purushothaman is the cinematographer. Philomin Raj is the editor and the art direction is done by V Selvakumar. Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1 and Raj & DK’s web series Farzi.

