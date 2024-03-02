GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘KGF’-fame Ravi Basrur on board Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ as composer

Said to be a spin-off of Haneef’s 2018-released actioner, ‘Mikhael’, Unni will be seen reprising his role as Marco

March 02, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Announcement poster of ‘Marco’

Announcement poster of ‘Marco’ | Photo Credit: @Iamunnimukundan/X

We had previously reported that Unni Mukundan is teaming up with director Haneef Adeni ofRamachandra Boss and Cofor a film titled Marco. It’s now known that music director Ravi Basrur of KGF films fame is handling the upcoming film’s music.

ALSO READ
‘Marco’: First look and motion poster of Unni Mukundan’s next out

The makers of Marco took to social media to make the announcement.

ALSO READ
‘Kadhikan’ movie review: Jayaraj’s film on Kathaprasangam is a good effort that falters in certain parts

The composer, known for predominantly working in the Kannada film industry, had previously worked on Malayalam films like Muddy and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming film Kaaliyan.

Said to be a spin-off of Haneef’s 2018-released actioner, Mikhael, Unni will be seen reprising his role as Marco. The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed Abdul Gadhaf under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has Jai Ganesh, Gandharva jr, Mindiyum Paranjum and Get-Set Baby in different stages of production. He’s also teaming up with director Vinayan for the sequel of the 2006 film Athbhutha Dweepu. He will also be seen alongside Sasikumar and Soori in the Tamil film Garudan

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.