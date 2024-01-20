Soori’s film with Sasikumar and Unni Mukundan titled ‘Garudan’

January 20, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

We had previously reported that actors Soori, Sasikumar, and Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan are teaming up for a new film helmed by director RS Durai Senthilkumar of Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi fame. It’s now known that the film is titled Garudan.

The film’s announcement was made by the makers with a title glimpse video featuring the three actors.

Written by director Vetrimaaran, Garudan also stars Revathi Sharma, Sshivada, Roshini Haripriyan, Samuthrakani, Mime Gopi, RV Udayakumar, Vadivukarasi, Dushyanth, Motta Rajendran, Brigida.

Arthur A Wilson is handling the film’s cinematography while Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music. Love Today-fame Pradeep E Ragav is handling the editing of the Garudan which is produced by K Kumar. Watch the title glimpse here: