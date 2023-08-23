HamberMenu
Unni Mukundan to headline Ranjith Sankar’s ‘Jai Ganesh’

The duo will also be co-producing the upcoming film

August 23, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar

Unni Mukundan and Ranjith Sankar | Photo Credit: iamunnimukundan/Instagram and ranjithsankar/Instagram

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan will be joining hands with director Ranjith Sankar for a new film titled Jai Ganesh.

The director took to social media to share the news and said, “After I created Jai Ganesh, I was searching for an actor. Unni, who hadn’t been shooting anything for 7 months after Malikappuram, was patiently waiting for the right script. We discussed Jai Ganesh, he got the script, and I found my actor.”

The duo will also be co-producing the upcoming film. More details on Jai Ganesh are expected soon.

Unni Mukundan has films like Kadhikan, Gandharva jr, Mindiyum Paranjum, Yemaha and Nedulan in different stages of production. He’s also teaming up with director Vinayan for the sequel of the 2006 film Athbhutha Dweepu.

