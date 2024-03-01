GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four persons injured in low-intensity blast at Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru

The explosion occurred at the Brookefield outlet of The Rameshwaram Cafe.

March 01, 2024 02:58 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

At least four people are said to be injured after a low-intensity blast occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in east Bengaluru on March 1, 2024.

Fire department officials said they received a call at 1.09 p.m. Initially suspected to be cylinder boast, fire department officials have now dismissed this, and the source of the blast is yet unknown.

The injured and have been shifted to the hospital.

The eatery is very popular among locals and usually bustling with people during lunch hour.

