Director Vinayan teams up with Unni Mukundan for ‘Athbhutha Dweepu’ sequel

The original film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Guinness Pakru in the lead

August 08, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Team ‘Athbhutha Dweepu 2’

Team ‘Athbhutha Dweepu 2’ | Photo Credit: @directorvinayan/Facebook

Veteran Malayalam director Vinayan is coming up with a sequel for his 2005 film Athbhutha Dweepu and it will star Unni Mukundan in the lead. The filmmaker took to Facebook to share the news along with a photo which also featured Malikappuram script writer Abhilash Pillai.

‘Nila’ Malayalam movie review: Shanthi Krishna excels in Indu Lakshmi’s refreshing narrative

The director wrote that he is delighted to return to a journey that started 18 years ago and mentioned that Unni Mukundan and Abhilash Pillai are teaming up with Pakru. Vinayan also confirmed that the film shoot will commence after he wraps up his film with Siju Wilson.

More details on the cast and crew are expected soon. Meanwhile, writer Abhilash Pillai and actor Unni Mukundan shared their joy for the new project by sharing the photo on Facebook.

The original film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Guinness Pakru alongside Mallika Kapoor, Jagathy Sreekumar, Jagadish, Indrans, Kalpana, Ponnamma Babu and Bindu Panicker in supporting roles

