‘Get-Set Baby!’: Unni Mukundan’s next commences production

The comedy drama is directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead

January 04, 2024 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan

Unni Mukundan’s new film, Get-Set Baby!, recently went on floors with a pooja ceremony. The film is a comedy directed by Vinay Govind and features Nikhila Vimal as the female lead.

ALSO READ
‘Kadhikan’ movie review: Jayaraj’s film on Kathaprasangam is a good effort that falters in certain parts

In Get-Set Baby!, Mukundan portrays an in vitro fertilization (IVF) specialist. The light-hearted comedy-drama centres on the challenges of his profession and how he goes about fixing them. The film is written by Anoop Ravindran and YV Rajesh.

Unni Mukundan last featured in Jayaraj’s Kadhikan (2023), playing the superintendent of a juvenile home. His next, Jai Ganesh, a mystery thriller, is currently in the works. The film is directed by Ranjith Sankar.

Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema

