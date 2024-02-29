GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jamtara train accident: Two dead, search operation underway

President Droupadi Murmu offers condolences; “I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” she said

February 29, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Jamtara

PTI
Police personnel inspect the crime scene at the Kalajharia railway station where a train ran over the passengers in Jamtara on Feb. 28, 2024

Police personnel inspect the crime scene at the Kalajharia railway station where a train ran over the passengers in Jamtara on Feb. 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on February 28, police said.

Jamtara Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mujibur Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia around 140 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. "Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. A search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

According to railway officials, the incident occurred at 7 p.m. and only two persons were killed. "Train no 12254 (Anga Express) passing between Vidyasagar-Kasitar stopped due to chain pulling at 7 p.m. At 7:07 p.m., two persons who were walking on the track were run over on the up line by MEMU train, at least two kilometres away from where the train stopped", the Eastern Railway said in a press statement. A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the issue, it stated.

The Divisional Railway Manager, Asansol, Chetna Nand Singh said the two persons killed were not Anga Express passengers. The incident took place about 1 km from the stoppage of Angan Express, the DRM said, adding, “Anga Express stopped between Vidyasagar and Kasitar due to chain pulling. While the train was at a halt, another local train was passing in the UP direction. Two people who were walking on the track dashed against the train and succumbed to the injuries.”

President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the bereaved families. “The news of the sudden death of many people in a train accident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand is extremely saddening. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Ms. Murmu said in a post on X, in Hindi.

Related Topics

railway accident / indian railways

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.