HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹110 crore worth seizures in eight days of Telangana polls announcement, almost equal to total in 2018 polls

Total seizures in 2018 polls valued at ₹111 crore and ₹76 crore during 2014 elections 

October 17, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The Telangana Assembly Elections-2023 is indeed turning out to be a costly affair. The enforcement agencies that sprung into action since the announcement of the election schedule on October 9 have seized cash, liquor, gold or silver and other valuables worth ₹109.11 crore in less than 10 days.

Of the total seizures, cash amounted to ₹58.96 crore and 44,093 litres of liquor, black jaggery and other material valued at ₹6.64 crore. Drugs or narcotics including 1,133 kgs of ganja estimated around ₹2.97 crore formed part of the seizures in little over a week after the announcement of the election schedule.

This is in addition to precious metals like gold and silver worth ₹33.62 crore. Other freebies like laptops, rice, sarees, cookers valued at ₹6.89 crore were also seized during the same period, according to the State election authority, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer. The seizure has been much higher as compared with the previous elections in 2018 when the total unaccounted cash and illegal goods worth about ₹111 crore were seized between October 6 and the election day December 7.

The seizures including cash and valuables during the 2014 elections in the erstwhile united State were around ₹76 crore. CEO Vikas Raj, in a recent interaction with The Hindu, expressed concern that “so much moving around is something that should not be there”. According to him, the focus should primarily be on enforcement or lack of it. The efforts of the election authority were paying off as could be seen from the way in which violators were being apprehended.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.