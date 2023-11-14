Multi-millionaire industrialists, contractors and realtors contesting Telangana polls

November 14, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The November 30 Telangana Assembly elections has some industrialists, contractors and real estate dealers, all multi-millionaires, contesting the polls from different constituencies.

Congress candidate from Chennur G.Vivekanand (Vivek Venkataswamy) has the highest value of assets followed by Munugode Congress candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BRS candidate from Bhongir Pailla Shekar Reddy.

Mr.Vivek has declared movable and immovable assets in excess of ₹500 crore in the election affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers. His movable assets including bank deposits, investments in firms and others are valued at ₹294.67 crore while the current market value of his immovable assets like land and buildings is assessed at ₹209.38 crore.

Mr.Vivek’s wife G.Saroja has movable assets worth ₹45.57 crore and immovable assets like land valued at ₹16.63 crore. The couple declared outstanding loans/dues to banks and financial institutions of ₹34.69 crore in addition to hand loans worth ₹6.85 crore.

Another Congress candidate, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, has declared movable assets worth ₹297.36 crore and immovable assets of ₹108.23 crore in his name. His wife, K.Laxmi, has movable and immovable assets worth ₹4.18 crore and ₹48.6 crore respectively with Mr. Rajagopal Reddy’s liabilities to financial institutions pegged at ₹4.14 crore.

Congress candidate Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is another industrialist in the fray from Palair constituency in the old Khammam district. His total movable assets are pegged at ₹32.44 crore and his wife P.Madhuri has declared assets worth ₹391.68 crore including ₹2.52 crore worth of gold, jewellery and other ornaments. The immovable assets of the couple is valued at little over ₹36 crore, according to the election affidavit. Mr. Srinivas Reddy and his wife have total liabilities in the form of loans/dues from financial institutions and individuals of an estimated ₹43.52 crore.

BRS nominee from Bhongir Pailla Shekar Reddy, a real estate dealer, has declared movable assets worth ₹120.7 crore in his affidavit in addition to ₹38.5 crore immovable assets in the form of land and other investments. His wife P. Vanitha has movable assets of ₹4.36 crore and immovable assets worth ₹63.92 crore in her name while the couple’s total liabilities are estimated at ₹112.7 crore.

BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao, on his part, declared movable assets worth ₹6.29 crore in his name and ₹26.49 crore in the name of his wife Shailima. His immovable assets are estimated at ₹10.41 crore while those of Ms.Shailima at ₹7.42 crore. The liabilities of the couple are pegged at ₹11.89 crore — ₹67.2 lakh in the name of Mr.Rama Rao and ₹11.22 crore in the name of his wife.

BJP candidate from Gajwel, Eatala Rajender, who is pitted against BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has claimed that the total movable assets in his name were ₹16.74 lakh and immovable assets at ₹12.5 crore. His wife Eatala Jamuna has movable assets of ₹26.48 crore and immovable assets worth ₹14.78 crore in her name, he declared in the affidavit. The couple has total liabilities of close to ₹19 crore — ₹3.48 crore in the name of Mr. Rajender and ₹15.51 crore in Ms. Jamuna’s name.