Telangana Elections 2023| Telangana goes to polls on Nov 30, counting on Dec 3

There are a total of 119 assembly constituencies in the State

October 09, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Telangana legislative assembly elections-2023 will be held on 30 November, 2023. Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 December, 2023. And, the elections shall be completed by 5 December, 2023. Election Commission of India announced the dates of general elections to legislative elections in five States including Telangana at a press conference held on Monday. There are a total of 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana. The total number of electors in the State are 3.17 crore. There are equal number of male and female electors here, 1.58 crore each. It may recalled that in 2018, elections were held on December 7 and the results were announced on December 11. As per the schedule announced on Monday, gazette notification for the assembly elections in Telangana will be issued on 3 November, 2023. The last date to making nominations is 10 November, 2023.

