year
Watch | Rajput agitation at Rajkot 

Watch | Rajput agitation at Rajkot 

On March 22 Union Minister Purshottam Rupala kicked off a storm with his comments while addressing a Dalit gathering

May 05, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

“Even kings and royals bowed down to the British, started family bonds with them, broke bread with them and even married their daughters to them. But our Rukhi Samaj (a Dalit Community) neither changed their religion nor established such ties though they were persecuted the most,”.

Since then Rajput groups have been picketing the BJP meetings in Gujarat and holding protests across the state. While, Mr. Rupala’s remarks may have been the trigger, the group for long has been expressing disappointment with the BJP in Gujarat, for not giving them a fair share in governance. We take you the ground zero of this agitation the Rajkot Lok Sabha constituency where Mr. Rupala is in fray. 

