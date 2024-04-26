GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Decoding Anantnag-Rajouri seat

To understand this complicated territory, its people and their choices, we are joined by Peerzada Ashiq

April 26, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

It is a very critical election for Jammu and Kashmir as the people will be voting for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The seat of Anantnag-Rajouri is a curious seat, because for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir there is a Lok Sabha constituency which has portions of Kashmir valley and Jammu region, the two areas often are cut off from each other during the winter months.

To decode this complicated territory, its people and their choices, we are joined by Peerzada Ashiq, The Hindu’s Jammu and Kashmir correspondent.

Interview: Sobhana K. Nair

Guest: Peerzada Ashiq

Video: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Production: Richard Kujur

