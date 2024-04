April 23, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Here, Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, faces her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar. But the fight is more than a contest between the two.

We are joined by Shoumojit Banerjee, Pune correspondent of The Hindu.

Presentation: Sobhana K. Nair

Production and video: Richard Kujur