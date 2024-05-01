GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Watch | Race for Rajgarh | Election 360

Watch | Race for Rajgarh | Election 360

In this episode, we are joined by Mehul Malpani, The Hindu’s Rajasthan correspondent to discuss the battlelines between Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidate Rodmal Nagar in the Rajgarh constituency

May 01, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

The Congress veteran, Digvijaya Singh, has mounted an old school campaign, visiting about 25 villages every day, meeting people patiently, and holding ‘nukkad sabhas’ in at least five to seven villages.

Loaded with diverse profile ranging from 10 years as CM to Congress general secretary to currently a Rajya Sabha member, the 77-year-old ‘Raja Saheb’ (as he is called in the area) is now the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Rajgarh, his home constituency. He is pitted against two-term BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, who won the seat in the 2019 election by a big margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

After initial reluctance over contesting the election, Mr. Singh finally accepted his party high command’s decision. However, he has made it clear that this will be his last election, which he does not forget to mention at his public meetings.

Also Read: Back on his home turf for his last election, Digvijaya Singh tries to reignite old connect with Rajgarh

Related Topics

India / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.