Watch | Race for Rajgarh | Election 360

May 01, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Congress veteran, Digvijaya Singh, has mounted an old school campaign, visiting about 25 villages every day, meeting people patiently, and holding ‘nukkad sabhas’ in at least five to seven villages.

Loaded with diverse profile ranging from 10 years as CM to Congress general secretary to currently a Rajya Sabha member, the 77-year-old ‘Raja Saheb’ (as he is called in the area) is now the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Rajgarh, his home constituency. He is pitted against two-term BJP MP Rodmal Nagar, who won the seat in the 2019 election by a big margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

After initial reluctance over contesting the election, Mr. Singh finally accepted his party high command’s decision. However, he has made it clear that this will be his last election, which he does not forget to mention at his public meetings.

Also Read: Back on his home turf for his last election, Digvijaya Singh tries to reignite old connect with Rajgarh